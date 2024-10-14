Maharashtra Congress Sets Strategy Amid Tensions with Alliance Partner
Maharashtra Congress, led by Nana Patole, strategizes for upcoming assembly polls in a meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi accuses the ruling Mahayuti coalition of corruption and betrayal, intensifying political rivalry ahead of crucial elections.
Maharashtra's political landscape heats up as Congress President Nana Patole announces a key strategy meeting. National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will head the discussions, which include major state leaders, to shape plans for the impending assembly elections.
Prominent figures such as CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat and MRCC President Varsha Gaikwad are expected to attend the Delhi meeting. This preparation comes after Congress's unexpected defeat in Haryana, with the BJP capturing 48 seats compared to Congress's 37.
Compounding pressures, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition has released a booklet condemning the Mahayuti-led state government. Accusations include corruption, disrespecting Maharashtra's icons, and increasing crimes against women under the current administration. As political tensions rise, Maharashtra is on the brink of a competitive electoral battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
