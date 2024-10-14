Congress Land Allotment Controversy Unfolds: The Kharge Family Returns Plot Amid Scandal
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge after his family returns five acres of land, initially allotted to a trust run by Kharge's son. Accusations of land misappropriation and corruption surface, with BJP alleging 50 years of Congress exploitation in Karnataka.
In a political twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has fiercely criticized Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge over a land allotment issue. The Kharge family decided to return a five-acre land initially allocated to a trust managed by his son, Rahul Kharge.
Accusations have surged that Congress exploits the name of the poor for electoral gain, only to indulge in favoritism and misuse of power once elected. Chandrasekhar pointed out other similar incidents, including allegations of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) involved in irregular land allocations to the family of Karnataka's Chief Minister.
The BJP claims that the Kharge family has been exploiting Karnataka for decades amidst ongoing investigations directed by the Mysuru Lokayukta into the affair. Allegations have emerged regarding illegal land allotment worth Rs 56 crore to the Chief Minister's wife, as court-led probes continue to unravel the scandal.
