BJP Takes Aim at Rahul Gandhi Amid Karnataka Corruption Controversy

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Rahul Gandhi of benefiting from alleged corruption in Karnataka, implicating Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah. Kharge's family returned land amid accusations, prompting calls for investigation. The state's Mysuru Lokayukta initiated an inquiry into further allotment irregularities involving Siddaramaiah's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:42 IST
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery accusation, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Rahul Gandhi has profited from corruption activities in Karnataka. The accusation coincided with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's family's decision to return a five-acre land parcel previously allotted to a trust under his son, Rahul Kharge's administration.

Bhandari asserted that the Congress government in Karnataka harbors corrupt practices, benefiting from poor land acquisitions and accruing wealth for familial gain. Citing both Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's reverence for Rahul Gandhi, Bhandari questioned if Gandhi was their 'corruption mentor' and highlighted the state government as historically corrupt.

Adding to the controversy, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal pointed to the land return by Kharge's family as indicative of fraudulent dealings, urging an official investigation. Meanwhile, a corruption inquiry by the Mysuru Lokayukta was launched, following a court order, into allegations of illegal land allotments purportedly worth Rs 56 crore, involving CM Siddaramaiah's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

