Krishan Lal Panwar Resigns from Rajya Sabha After Haryana MLA Election

BJP leader Krishan Lal Panwar has resigned from the Rajya Sabha after being elected as MLA in Haryana. Panwar submitted his resignation to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, marking the start of his new role in the Haryana assembly. This resignation creates a vacancy in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:22 IST
BJP leader Krishan Lal Panwar has resigned from the Rajya Sabha, stepping down to assume his new role as an elected MLA in Haryana. The resignation was submitted to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Confirming the resignation, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, announced that Panwar's departure complies with Constitutional requirements.

This move by Panwar, who won from Israna, will open a vacancy in the Rajya Sabha representing Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

