Governor Holds Back on TMC Resignations Amid Messi Event Controversy

In an unfolding political drama, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stayed silent on whether Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas should step down from all ministerial roles following the widespread Messi event fiasco. Excepting his resignation from the sports ministry, Biswas retains other ministerial responsibilities.

The controversy stemmed from accusations of mismanagement at Salt Lake stadium, causing a public uproar when high-profile attendees' view was obstructed during a major sporting event, leading to property damage estimated at Rs 2 crore. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further inquiry.

The situation has triggered broader discussions on electoral integrity, as Governor Bose remarked on the necessity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for fair elections. Despite allegations of bias against the Election Commission, Bose showed faith in India's strong democratic structures.

