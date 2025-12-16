Governor Holds Back on TMC Resignations Amid Messi Event Controversy
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose refrains from commenting on the resignation of TMC leader Aroop Biswas amid the Messi event controversy. Biswas, involved in a stadium fiasco, resigned from his sports minister role. The issue drew attention to election fairness and the integrity of the democratic process.
In an unfolding political drama, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stayed silent on whether Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas should step down from all ministerial roles following the widespread Messi event fiasco. Excepting his resignation from the sports ministry, Biswas retains other ministerial responsibilities.
The controversy stemmed from accusations of mismanagement at Salt Lake stadium, causing a public uproar when high-profile attendees' view was obstructed during a major sporting event, leading to property damage estimated at Rs 2 crore. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further inquiry.
The situation has triggered broader discussions on electoral integrity, as Governor Bose remarked on the necessity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for fair elections. Despite allegations of bias against the Election Commission, Bose showed faith in India's strong democratic structures.
