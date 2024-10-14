Historic Talks: Meitei, Kuki, and Naga Leaders Unite to Address Manipur Crisis

In a historic milestone, representatives from the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities are slated to engage in direct dialogue for the first time since tensions escalated on May 3, 2023, in Manipur. This significant meeting, set to unfold in the national capital on Tuesday, is orchestrated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The initiative underscores the Centre's proactive role in nurturing communication between the divided factions, signaling a dedicated effort to mediate and resolve the longstanding crisis that has gripped the region. This meeting marks the inaugural face-to-face discussions between Kuki and Meitei leaders, aiming to chart a path towards peace and reconciliation.

Sources reveal that notable figures from the Meitei community such as Thongam Biswajit and Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata will participate alongside Kuki representatives Letpao Haokip and Paolienlal Haokip. The Naga contingent will include MLAs Awangbow Newmai and L. Dikho, highlighting the diverse collaboration, as informed by insider sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)