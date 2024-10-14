Escalating Tensions: The Unfolding Crisis in Gaza and Lebanon

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike devastated an apartment building in northern Lebanon's village of Aito, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 18 lives, as confirmed by the Lebanese Red Cross. The Israeli military has yet to comment on this specific operation, and the intended target remains unclear.

Meanwhile, earlier the same day, another airstrike struck the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital courtyard in Gaza, killing four. The attack ignited a fire in a tent camp hosting displaced individuals, leaving over two dozen severely burned. The Israeli military claimed that militants were using civilians as shields, though evidence was not presented.

Additionally, Israeli rights groups raised alarms about a potential plan for mass civilian displacement in Gaza's north, a move they argue would contravene international laws. While the war continues with no end in sight, the tension escalates with Hezbollah's deadly attack on an Israeli army base.

(With inputs from agencies.)