Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: The Unfolding Crisis in Gaza and Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike in Lebanon killed at least 18 people, while another hit a hospital courtyard in Gaza, killing four. Both strikes have exacerbated ongoing regional conflicts, with accusations of militants using civilian spaces. The violence hints at a possible broader regional war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: The Unfolding Crisis in Gaza and Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike devastated an apartment building in northern Lebanon's village of Aito, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 18 lives, as confirmed by the Lebanese Red Cross. The Israeli military has yet to comment on this specific operation, and the intended target remains unclear.

Meanwhile, earlier the same day, another airstrike struck the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital courtyard in Gaza, killing four. The attack ignited a fire in a tent camp hosting displaced individuals, leaving over two dozen severely burned. The Israeli military claimed that militants were using civilians as shields, though evidence was not presented.

Additionally, Israeli rights groups raised alarms about a potential plan for mass civilian displacement in Gaza's north, a move they argue would contravene international laws. While the war continues with no end in sight, the tension escalates with Hezbollah's deadly attack on an Israeli army base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024