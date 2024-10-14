Left Menu

Eknath Shinde's Sharp Barbs at Uddhav Thackeray: Analyzing the Shiv Sena Rift

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray's political ambitions, asserting that Thackeray's alliance doesn't support his desire to reclaim the Chief Minister's role. Shinde defends his governance and policies, notably ensuring the continuation of the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme. Meanwhile, he welcomes Hikmat Udhan into his faction of the Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde's Sharp Barbs at Uddhav Thackeray: Analyzing the Shiv Sena Rift
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a verbal assault on Uddhav Thackeray, accusing the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader of aiming for the opposition leader's post due to a lack of support from allies to become Chief Minister. This revelation comes as MVA partners resist endorsing Thackeray as a CM candidate.

Addressing a gathering in Jalna district, Shinde condemned Thackeray for straying from Shiv Sena's foundational ideologies by joining hands with Congress. Shinde justified his 2022 rebellion as a move to preserve Shiv Sena's essence. He touted his administration's alliance with the BJP as a step toward addressing the needs of the impoverished and ordinary citizens.

In defense of his administration, Shinde highlighted the ongoing "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme and promised an increased allowance for women beneficiaries, dismissing rival Congress's allegations of discontinuation. Additionally, Shinde reiterated his pledge to roll out a water grid initiative in the Marathwada region, further solidifying his development agenda.

