Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by BJP MP Ananta Maharaj in West Bengal

BJP MP Ananta Maharaj faces allegations of harassment by a monk at the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Seva Ashram in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. The incident led to a political clash between BJP and TMC. Maharaj denied the charges, while TMC leaders urged police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:48 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by BJP MP Ananta Maharaj in West Bengal
incident
  • Country:
  • India

An event featuring BJP MP Ananta Maharaj at the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Seva Ashram in West Bengal's Cooch Behar has sparked controversy following allegations of harassment by a monk.

The purported issue initiated a verbal battle between local political entities, BJP and TMC, intensifying regional tensions.

Maharaj has denied these accusations, stating that no physical or verbal misdeeds occurred. However, TMC representatives are calling for police intervention to resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024