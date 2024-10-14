Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by BJP MP Ananta Maharaj in West Bengal
BJP MP Ananta Maharaj faces allegations of harassment by a monk at the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Seva Ashram in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. The incident led to a political clash between BJP and TMC. Maharaj denied the charges, while TMC leaders urged police action.
An event featuring BJP MP Ananta Maharaj at the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Seva Ashram in West Bengal's Cooch Behar has sparked controversy following allegations of harassment by a monk.
The purported issue initiated a verbal battle between local political entities, BJP and TMC, intensifying regional tensions.
Maharaj has denied these accusations, stating that no physical or verbal misdeeds occurred. However, TMC representatives are calling for police intervention to resolve the matter.
