Uddhav Thackeray's Routine Hospital Visit Sparks Media Buzz

Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader, was admitted for a planned health check-up in Mumbai, reported by his son Aaditya Thackeray. Despite media speculation about an angioplasty, Aaditya confirmed Uddhav is well and ready to resume his duties.

Updated: 14-10-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:21 IST
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a routine health check-up on Monday, according to his son, Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray stated that the hospital visit was a pre-planned, detailed check-up and assured the public that his father is in good health. He also emphasized that Uddhav Thackeray is prepared to continue serving the public with renewed vigor.

Media outlets speculated about a possible angioplasty, but Aaditya clarified there was no such procedure, updating his father's well-being through social media.

