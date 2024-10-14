Athawale Calls for Seat Allocation in Mahayuti for RPI(A)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday emphasized the need for the Mahayuti, the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, to allocate some seats to his Republican Party of India (A) for the forthcoming assembly polls.

When questioned about his potential decision on staying with the NDA if his party's demands are not considered, Athawale assured that he would remain with the ruling alliance. However, he insisted that his party should receive a share of seats, MLC representation, and positions in various state-run corporations.

He pointed out that the seat-sharing arrangements within the Mahayuti, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, are being finalized. Additionally, Athawale commented on former Indapur MLA and BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil's departure to join NCP (SP), suggesting it might have been averted if Patil was made an MLC.

(With inputs from agencies.)