Athawale Calls for Seat Allocation in Mahayuti for RPI(A)
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urges the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra to allocate seats to the Republican Party of India (A) in the upcoming assembly polls. He assures his continued support for the alliance despite the current seat negotiations. The election is expected next month.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday emphasized the need for the Mahayuti, the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, to allocate some seats to his Republican Party of India (A) for the forthcoming assembly polls.
When questioned about his potential decision on staying with the NDA if his party's demands are not considered, Athawale assured that he would remain with the ruling alliance. However, he insisted that his party should receive a share of seats, MLC representation, and positions in various state-run corporations.
He pointed out that the seat-sharing arrangements within the Mahayuti, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, are being finalized. Additionally, Athawale commented on former Indapur MLA and BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil's departure to join NCP (SP), suggesting it might have been averted if Patil was made an MLC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes CM Shinde Over Loss of Maharashtra Projects to Gujarat
No infighting in BJP; confident about forming government for third time: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to PTI.
BJP MP Criticizes AAP's Road Repair Pledge Ahead of Delhi Elections
RPI Demands Bigger Share of Power Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Gadkari's Remarks Spark Debate Over Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme