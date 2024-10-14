Sri Lanka Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Shifting Alliances

Sri Lanka is gearing up to apply for membership in BRICS, as confirmed by the newly-appointed Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath. This move signals a strategic alignment with the influential intergovernmental body that comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as newly joined nations such as Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Herath communicated this decision during a meeting with the Colombo-based Diplomatic Corps, highlighting the potential for BRICS to facilitate mutual cooperation, peace, and development through inclusive multilateralism, as per the UN Charter.

Despite upcoming elections preventing Herath and the President from attending the Outreach BRICS Summit in Russia, efforts to secure membership continue. The foreign secretary is set to represent Sri Lanka, while Herath has already initiated communications with BRICS member state counterparts to rally support.

