Sri Lanka Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Shifting Alliances

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, announced the nation's intent to apply for membership in BRICS. During recent diplomatic interactions, Herath emphasized the benefits of this partnership for mutual cooperation and development. While unable to attend the BRICS Summit, Herath's diplomatic efforts continue through formal communications with member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is gearing up to apply for membership in BRICS, as confirmed by the newly-appointed Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath. This move signals a strategic alignment with the influential intergovernmental body that comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as newly joined nations such as Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Herath communicated this decision during a meeting with the Colombo-based Diplomatic Corps, highlighting the potential for BRICS to facilitate mutual cooperation, peace, and development through inclusive multilateralism, as per the UN Charter.

Despite upcoming elections preventing Herath and the President from attending the Outreach BRICS Summit in Russia, efforts to secure membership continue. The foreign secretary is set to represent Sri Lanka, while Herath has already initiated communications with BRICS member state counterparts to rally support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

