Marine Le Pen Faces Embezzlement Charges: A Turning Point in French Politics

Marine Le Pen, the prominent leader of France's far-right National Rally party, firmly denied allegations of embezzling European Parliament funds during a Paris court session. Le Pen's high-stakes trial, now in its second week, comes as she positions herself as a strong candidate for the 2027 presidential race.

Le Pen, along with 25 top party officials, is accused of misusing EU money intended for parliamentary aides by redirecting it to party staff between 2004 and 2016. She advocated a broad interpretation of aides' roles, arguing their work benefited both Members of the European Parliament and the party.

A guilty verdict could have severe consequences, potentially thwarting Le Pen's electoral ambitions and altering the political landscape. The trial, set to conclude on November 27, is a pivotal moment for Le Pen, who previously ran against Emmanuel Macron in 2017 and 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)