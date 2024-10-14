Goa CM Sawant's Support Stirs Maharashtra Poll Dynamics

Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as minister Hasan Mushrif voices concerns over the backing of BJP's Shivaji Patil by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Sawant's support challenges the seat traditionally contested by the NCP, held under the leadership of Ajit Pawar.

During recent events in Chandgad, Sawant declared support for Shivaji Patil, who narrowly lost the last election by 2,500 votes, emphasizing his dedication to the constituency. This move has drawn ire from Mushrif amidst ongoing seat-sharing talks between Mahayuti coalition members, which include the NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena.

As Maharashtra's assembly elections approach, Mushrif insists on respecting prior agreements, citing Ajit Pawar's earlier announcement endorsing NCP's Rajesh Patil for the seat, and calls for political decorum ahead of the polls set for next month.

