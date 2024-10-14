Goa CM Sawant's Support Stirs Maharashtra Poll Dynamics
Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif criticized Goa CM Pramod Sawant for backing BJP's Shivaji Patil to contest a seat traditionally held by the NCP. This comes amidst ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the Mahayuti coalition parties including NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena ahead of impending Maharashtra assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as minister Hasan Mushrif voices concerns over the backing of BJP's Shivaji Patil by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Sawant's support challenges the seat traditionally contested by the NCP, held under the leadership of Ajit Pawar.
During recent events in Chandgad, Sawant declared support for Shivaji Patil, who narrowly lost the last election by 2,500 votes, emphasizing his dedication to the constituency. This move has drawn ire from Mushrif amidst ongoing seat-sharing talks between Mahayuti coalition members, which include the NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena.
As Maharashtra's assembly elections approach, Mushrif insists on respecting prior agreements, citing Ajit Pawar's earlier announcement endorsing NCP's Rajesh Patil for the seat, and calls for political decorum ahead of the polls set for next month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Goa
- minister
- elections
- seat-sharing
- coalition
- NCP
- BJP
- Shivaji Patil
- Ajit Pawar
ALSO READ
Austria's Freedom Party Seeks Coalition After Historic Win
Austria's Far-Right Party Seeks Coalition After Historic Win
Austria's Far-Right Freedom Party Faces Coalition Government Challenges
NCP's Bold Move: Minority Representation in Maharashtra Assembly
Austrian Chancellor Urges Far-Right Coalition Formation