Trump's Immigration Agenda: Tough Stance on Illegal Entry and Travel Restrictions

Former President Donald Trump is promising a hardline approach to immigration if he returns to office, focusing on both legal and illegal entry into the United States.

Trump plans to revive previous policies such as the 'remain in Mexico' program and Title 42, aimed to curb illegal border crossings by rapidly deporting migrants. He has also committed to large-scale deportations and increasing border enforcement personnel.

Additionally, Trump's proposed measures include instituting travel bans on individuals from specific countries, ending automatic citizenship for some, and significantly limiting resettlement programs, positioning these initiatives as a means to bolster national security and protect American labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)