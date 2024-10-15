Ishiba Seeks Majority Amid Japan's Political Drama
Japan's prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, initiates a snap parliamentary election following a political funds scandal. With over 1,300 candidates vying for seats, Ishiba aims to solidify his leadership by winning a majority. The opposition eyes this as a chance to capitalize on public discontent.
Japan's new Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has commenced campaigning for the parliamentary election slated for October 27. The election, involving over 1,300 candidates for 465 seats, follows a political funds scandal within the governing party, putting Ishiba's policies in the spotlight.
Ishiba called for the snap election when he assumed office on October 1, focusing his campaign on the recovery of Fukushima. Critics argue that the election prioritizes political maneuvering over substantial policy discussion. The ruling coalition requires 233 seats for a majority, a target Ishiba aims to achieve.
The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan seeks to leverage the public backlash against LDP to attract conservative swing voters. Despite Ishiba's declining approval ratings, the LDP remains the most favored party, underscoring the fragmented nature of Japan's opposition forces.
