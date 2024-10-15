Britain Freezes Security Dialogue with Georgia Amid Democracy Concerns
Britain has suspended its annual security talks with Georgia due to concerns about democratic backsliding and anti-Western rhetoric. British Ambassador Gareth Ward cited these issues as the reason for the decision, expressing disappointment over the Georgian government's recent course of action.
Britain has suspended its annual security discussions with Georgia, expressing concerns over a perceived democratic decline in the country. The move, reported by Georgian media, was confirmed by Britain's ambassador to Tbilisi, Gareth Ward.
In an interview with the InterPress news agency, Ward shared his expectations of collaboration aimed at bolstering Georgia's resilience and mutual prosperity. However, he noted a shift in Georgia's governmental approach over the previous year led to Britain's reconsideration.
Britain's decision to halt both security dialogues and defense talks highlights the growing concern over Georgia's democratic trajectory and recent anti-Western rhetoric, according to Ward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
