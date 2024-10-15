Congress Alleges Maharashtra Government's 'Gifts' to Adani Group

The Congress accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of favoring the Adani group with contracts and land transfers ahead of impending assembly elections. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government, knowing its electoral future is uncertain, prioritized safeguarding financial interests aligned with Adani.

According to Ramesh, several significant energy and land deals have benefited the conglomerate, including an energy contract to supply 6,600 MW at inflated prices and the allocation of ecologically fragile land. Allegations also mention over 200 acres from Mumbai's Deonar landfill being transferred.

The persistent allegations follow previous controversies surrounding the Adani Group, including those from a U.S.-based firm. As the Election Commission prepares to announce Maharashtra's election schedule, these accusations fuel the political discourse between Congress and the state ruling alliance.

