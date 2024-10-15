From Pancakes to Politics: The Rise of Indonesia's Youngest Vice President
Gibran Rakabuming Raka, initially reluctant to enter politics, is set to become Indonesia's youngest vice president. The son of President Joko Widodo was steered into politics amid efforts to maintain influence post-presidency. His relationship with President-elect Prabowo Subianto will determine his political impact.
When Joko Widodo was first inaugurated as Indonesia's President in 2014, his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, had little interest in politics. But as Widodo's presidency progressed, Gibran was pushed into the political arena, eventually rising to the vice presidency.
Following a controversial court ruling and a series of strategic political maneuvers, Gibran, initially hesitant to join the fray, will now serve under President-elect Prabowo Subianto. The young politician's influence will largely depend on his relationship with the new president.
Despite Gibran's lack of political experience, supporters say he has improved in political communication and gained popularity among Gen Z voters. His rise reflects a growing political dynasty, as his father, Widodo, seeks to protect his legacy beyond the presidency.
