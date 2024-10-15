Maha Vikas Aghadi on the Rise: Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections

The Congress on Tuesday asserted that a powerful wave of support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is sweeping through Maharashtra. With a strong focus on the upcoming Assembly elections, the opposition bloc aims to counter the ruling NDA with a concerted effort to 'save' the state.

The Election Commission of India announced that the Maharashtra Assembly polls will occur in a single phase on November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. Congress working president Naseem Khan assured that factionalism will be avoided, while reinforcing the party's commitment to addressing issues at the grassroots level.

Khan emphasized the strong positioning of Congress candidates across all constituencies. As seat-sharing discussions within the MVA near completion, the list of candidates is set to be finalized shortly. Allegations of illegal practices and strategic planning mark the intense preparations for the electoral battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)