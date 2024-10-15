Left Menu

Maratha Activist Charges Against Fadnavis: Unresolved Quota Demand Sparks Election Call to Action

Activist Manoj Jarange criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to meet the Maratha community's quota demands before election regulations commenced. Jarange urged full voter turnout to display communal strength, highlighting perceived injustices faced by the Marathas in the lead-up to the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Activist Manoj Jarange has publicly criticized Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, for not addressing the longstanding quota demands of the Maratha community before the election model code of conduct was implemented.

At a press event in Antarwali Sarati village, Jalna, Jarange called on the Maratha community to demonstrate their influence by achieving full voter turnout in the upcoming state assembly election on November 20.

Accusing the government of diluting Maratha unity and progress by favoring other communities, Jarange emphasized the need for the Maratha community to dictate political outcomes with their votes. He urged voting with the future of Maratha children in mind, rather than allegiance to any political party.

