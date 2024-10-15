Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Restoration of J-K Statehood

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, urged the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood following recent assembly elections in the union territory. Yadav attended the oath-taking ceremony of the new J-K government, congratulating Omar Abdullah and expressing hope for the state's future prosperity under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:35 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for the immediate restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood following recent assembly elections, which he attended in Srinagar. The elections led to the formation of a new government headed by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

"I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their faith in democracy and forming their own government," Yadav stated, commending the state for upholding constitutional values. He expressed optimism that the region would soon regain its full statehood.

During the visit, Yadav also congratulated NC leader Farooq Abdullah and CM-elect Omar Abdullah on their electoral success. He emphasized the significance of special provisions for border states like J-K to foster prosperity nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

