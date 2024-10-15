Sharad Pawar Challenges Election Commission's Symbol Allocation Decision

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar affirmed on Tuesday that the Election Commission holds the definitive authority in deciding poll symbols and their allocation.

His comments came in light of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) denying NCP (SP)'s request to freeze a trumpet symbol from the available list for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Pawar emphasized that no action could be taken after the Commission's decision, noting that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP wanted to restrict the use of the 'trumpet' symbol due to its resemblance to the NCP (SP)'s 'man blowing turha' icon. The Commission had previously designated the trumpet symbol to Independent candidates during Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)