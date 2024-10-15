Deteriorating India-Canada Diplomatic Relations Over Nijjar Case

The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has hit an unprecedented low following the latest accusations from Ottawa regarding the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The controversy escalated when Canadian authorities hinted at potential sanctions against India, provoking a strong rebuttal from New Delhi.

This strain comes amid a multifaceted geopolitical backdrop, which includes upcoming assembly polls in various Indian states and international cooperation discussions spearheaded by India, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for global digital and AI ethics frameworks.

The ongoing diplomatic tensions are also reflective of broader global dynamics, where nations like the UK emphasize the rule of law in international disputes, adding layers of complexity to already fraught relations between global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)