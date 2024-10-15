Left Menu

Deteriorating India-Canada Diplomatic Relations Over Nijjar Case

India-Canada diplomatic relations have worsened significantly following Ottawa's fresh accusations regarding the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Amid these tensions, Canada hints at possible sanctions against India, while New Delhi staunchly denies the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:13 IST
Deteriorating India-Canada Diplomatic Relations Over Nijjar Case
  • Country:
  • India

The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has hit an unprecedented low following the latest accusations from Ottawa regarding the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The controversy escalated when Canadian authorities hinted at potential sanctions against India, provoking a strong rebuttal from New Delhi.

This strain comes amid a multifaceted geopolitical backdrop, which includes upcoming assembly polls in various Indian states and international cooperation discussions spearheaded by India, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for global digital and AI ethics frameworks.

The ongoing diplomatic tensions are also reflective of broader global dynamics, where nations like the UK emphasize the rule of law in international disputes, adding layers of complexity to already fraught relations between global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024