Maratha-Muslim Alliance in the Making for Maharashtra Polls?
AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel suggests a potential alliance with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. Their mutual interests lie in addressing community welfare issues, particularly for Marathas and Muslims. Jarange also criticizes Maharashtra's Deputy CM for not addressing the Maratha quota demand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:20 IST
India
- India
In a significant political development, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday hinted at a potential alliance with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange for the Maharashtra assembly polls.
Jaleel met Jarange in Jalna district, suggesting that their collaboration could address the welfare concerns of both Marathas and Muslims.
Amid election preparations, Jarange criticized the Deputy Chief Minister for failing to fulfill the Maratha community's quota demands, urging voters to express their power at the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
