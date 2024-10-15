Maratha-Muslim Alliance in the Making for Maharashtra Polls?

In a significant political development, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday hinted at a potential alliance with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange for the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Jaleel met Jarange in Jalna district, suggesting that their collaboration could address the welfare concerns of both Marathas and Muslims.

Amid election preparations, Jarange criticized the Deputy Chief Minister for failing to fulfill the Maratha community's quota demands, urging voters to express their power at the polls.

