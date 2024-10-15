Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Pakistan's Diplomatic Dialogue at SCO Summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met leaders from Belarus, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan during the SCO summit to discuss enhancing bilateral relations. Key topics included cooperation in trade, investment, and connectivity. The summit fostered constructive dialogue, reinforcing Pakistan's role in regional diplomacy and international collaboration.

Updated: 15-10-2024 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged with leaders of SCO member states, including Belarus, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, on the summit's sidelines to bolster bilateral ties and fortify the international intergovernmental organization's cohesion.

The two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government summit, held on October 15-16, saw Pakistan alongside major regional players like China, India, and Russia. The SCO, comprising multiple Asian countries, continues to expand its diplomatic reach.

Prime Minister Sharif's discussions highlighted enhancing trade, investment, and connectivity, drawing commendation from his counterparts for Pakistan's adept hosting of the summit and its positive diplomatic outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

