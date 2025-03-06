Left Menu

Belarus detains Ukrainian citizen who planned 'extremist' activity in Russia

The guards arrested the man, who was not named, as he attempted to cross from Latvia into Belarus, which also shares a border with its close ally, Russia. "The Ukrainian intended to go to the Russian Federation to carry out extremist activities...to destabilise the socio-political situation and organise cells of extremist structures in the interest of Ukraine," the Belarusian State Border Committee said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:55 IST
Belarus detains Ukrainian citizen who planned 'extremist' activity in Russia

Border service officers of Belarus detained a Ukrainian citizen at the Latvian border, who planned to conduct "extremist activities" in Russia, the service said on Thursday, adding that several alleged accomplices were also detained. The guards arrested the man, who was not named, as he attempted to cross from Latvia into Belarus, which also shares a border with its close ally, Russia.

"The Ukrainian intended to go to the Russian Federation to carry out extremist activities...to destabilise the socio-political situation and organise cells of extremist structures in the interest of Ukraine," the Belarusian State Border Committee said in a statement. Belarus allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to use its territory as a launchpad for the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The two countries regularly hold joint military drills.

Russia plans to build a drone manufacturing plant in Belarus with an annual capacity of 100,000 units, a Russian official said on Thursday. Drones have emerged as a key weapon for Russian and Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025