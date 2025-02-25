Central Asia's Historic Bid: Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan Aim for 2031 Asian Cup

The Central Asian nations of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan have officially launched a collective bid to host the Asian Cup in 2031, the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) revealed.

The announcement marks an important moment for the three countries, who aim to bring the prestigious tournament to a region with a rich football heritage. CAFA President Rustam Emomali emphasized the cultural and sporting significance of hosting the event, portraying it as a testament to unity and progress.

Previously part of the Soviet Union, the trio have been members of the Asian Football Confederation since 1994. While Uzbekistan is gearing up to host the Women's Asian Cup in 2029, none of these nations have hosted the men's tournament before. The 2027 edition is set to be held in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)