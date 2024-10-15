Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Make Electoral Debut from Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, is set to contest her first election from the Wayanad seat in the Lok Sabha bypoll on November 13. Rahul Gandhi, her brother and previous Wayanad MP, chose to retain his seat in Rae Bareli, sparking the necessity for a bypoll.

Updated: 15-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, will make her debut electoral appearance from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, with the bypoll scheduled for November 13. The candidacy was confirmed by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, following Rahul Gandhi's decision to keep his Rae Bareli seat after winning both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the general elections.

Priyanka Gandhi has campaigned extensively for her brother Rahul Gandhi, who contested and won from both regions. However, according to election rules, an MP can only retain one seat, resulting in the need for a bypoll in Wayanad.

This electoral contest marks a significant moment for Priyanka Gandhi (52), who has expressed a desire to engage in electoral politics. The Congress party has also announced candidates for the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies in the upcoming bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

