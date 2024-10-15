Trump's Post-White House Interactions with Putin Under Scrutiny
Former President Donald Trump avoided confirming whether he has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2021. In contrast, Bob Woodward's new book, 'War,' claims Trump has maintained communication with Putin post-presidency, sparking interest in the nature and wisdom of their interactions.
In a recent interview at the Chicago Economic Club, former President Donald Trump did not confirm if he has communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin since his 2021 departure from office. Trump noted that if he had spoken to Putin, it would be a judicious move.
This claim arises amid the release of 'War,' a book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, which asserts that Trump has been in contact with Putin multiple times since leaving the White House.
The nature and implications of such communications have ignited discussions about Trump's post-presidential engagements with foreign leaders.
