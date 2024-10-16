Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance at the SCO: Will India and Pakistan Meet?

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Pakistan, the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart was discussed. Pakistan's stance is to follow the guests' wishes, while the potential for resuming trade ties remains tied to the Lahore Declaration. Relations between the two countries remain tense.

In a diplomatic move that caught regional attention, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit has sparked discussions about a potential bilateral meeting. However, Islamabad has deferred the decision-making to India, showing a willingness to adhere to the guests' preferences.

Pakistan's Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal noted the host's role in accommodating the diplomatic dialogue but reiterated that any initiatives must come from India. Both sides have already ruled out formal talks on the summit's sidelines, underlining the persisting strains in their relationship.

Ishaq Dar, Jaishankar's Pakistani counterpart, did not directly address the issue of resuming trade relations, merely nodding towards the historic Lahore Declaration as a guiding framework. This development is one of the few positive signs to emerge, even as past tensions, including those over Kashmir, continue to cast a shadow over bilateral relations.

