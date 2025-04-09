India Strengthens Agricultural Ties with Nepal and Bhutan through Key Bilateral Meetings

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, led a high-level Indian delegation during important bilateral meetings with Nepal and Bhutan to enhance cooperation in the agricultural and rural development sectors. He was accompanied by a team of senior officials, including Shri Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Shri Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary at the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Dr. D.K. Yadava, Deputy Director General of Crop Science at the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), and Dr. A.K. Mishra, Principal Scientist at ICAR.

Bilateral Talks with Nepal

One of the most significant discussions took place in Kathmandu, where Minister Chouhan met with Shri Ramnath Adhikari, the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal. The two ministers reviewed the status of bilateral agricultural cooperation and explored further avenues to strengthen ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the governments of India and Nepal to foster greater collaboration in the field of agriculture. This new MoU supersedes the one signed in 1991 and aims to invigorate cooperation in critical areas such as improving crop productivity, post-harvest management, agricultural research, capacity building, market access, agricultural trade, and sustainable agricultural practices, with a strong focus on climate-resilient agriculture.

The new MoU also sets the stage for the Joint Agriculture Working Group (JAWG) meetings, which will focus on closer ties between the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC). Further discussions were held regarding India's proposal to set up an Agro-Industrial Park in Chitwan, a significant initiative that will boost agricultural innovation and industrial development.

The Ministers also reviewed the progress of ongoing High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) that India is funding in Nepal, which aim to improve agricultural infrastructure and create sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.

Both sides also delved into enhancing cooperation in the livestock sector, with a special emphasis on animal health and livestock management. Additionally, institutional collaboration between agricultural education and research bodies in both countries was discussed as a means to increase knowledge exchange and capacity building.

Cooperation with BIMSTEC and Bhutan

Apart from bilateral engagements with Nepal, Minister Chouhan also had a pivotal meeting with Shri Indramani Pandey, the Secretary-General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). This discussion focused on enhancing agricultural cooperation within the BIMSTEC framework, which consists of countries facing shared challenges, such as climate change, food security, and resource scarcity. Minister Chouhan highlighted India’s commitment to working collaboratively within BIMSTEC, with ongoing initiatives like the BIMSTEC Agricultural Scholarship Program, as well as training programs on seed sector development, animal health, pest management, and emerging technologies such as nanotechnology and remote sensing applications in agriculture.

Minister Chouhan also reiterated India's plans to establish a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Agriculture in New Delhi, which will serve as a hub for research, knowledge sharing, and capacity building in the agricultural sector across BIMSTEC nations. This initiative aligns with the goals outlined in the BIMSTEC Plan of Action 2023-2027, which was adopted during the 5th BIMSTEC Summit in 2022.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Minister Chouhan met with Mr. Lyonpo Younten Phuntsho, Bhutan's Minister for Agriculture and Livestock. The two discussed opportunities for deeper collaboration between India and Bhutan in the fields of agriculture and livestock. Areas of focus included the development of irrigation systems, the establishment of mega farms, and the enhancement of livestock management practices. Both sides also agreed to work towards signing an MoU on technical cooperation, strengthening their ties in agriculture and related sectors.

Minister Chouhan assured Bhutan of India’s continued support in agricultural development, particularly through financial aid for Bhutanese initiatives. The Bhutanese side highlighted resource constraints and requested increased support from India to help fund projects that will drive agricultural growth in the country.

Reaffirming India-Nepal Relations

One of the major highlights of the visit was Minister Chouhan’s meeting with Shri K.P. Sharma Oli, the Prime Minister of Nepal. The two leaders reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between India and Nepal, particularly in the fields of agriculture, rural development, and economic cooperation. Minister Chouhan emphasized India’s unwavering support to Nepal in the agricultural sector, citing projects like the agro-industrial park in Chitwan and the fertilizer plant that India is helping set up in Nepal. These initiatives are expected to enhance Nepal's agricultural capacity, improve productivity, and contribute to the nation’s overall economic development.

The discussions also included addressing key issues related to market access for Nepalese agricultural products and finding solutions to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

Conclusion

Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Nepal and Bhutan underscored India’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with its neighbors in South Asia, especially in the fields of agriculture and rural development. Through the signing of the MoU with Nepal, collaboration with BIMSTEC, and bilateral meetings with Bhutan, India is working tirelessly to ensure a mutually beneficial partnership that promotes sustainable agricultural growth, food security, and climate resilience in the region.