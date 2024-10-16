Trump Defends Trade Policies Amid Economic Concerns

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has staunchly defended his trade policies, insisting they will boost the U.S. economy despite concerns from economic analysts. Speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago, Trump dismissed projections that his proposals could significantly increase the federal debt and alienate allies.

Trump maintained that his vision for U.S. trade involves imposing tariffs not only on rival nations but also on allies, intending to drive manufacturing back to the country. He argued that these measures would generate sufficient revenue to alleviate debt concerns and argued they would ultimately be beneficial.

In response to questions on the broader economic implications, Trump brushed off potential negative impacts, suggesting that adhering to his strategies would yield positive effects. This interview, marked by tense exchanges, diverged from his usual forums, often characterized by more favorable audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)