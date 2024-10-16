Georgia Judge Temporarily Halts Controversial Ballot Counting Rule

A Georgia judge has issued a temporary halt to a contentious rule mandating clerks to hand count ballots in the 2024 election. This decision, celebrated by Democratic officials, aims to ensure a smoother election process by preventing potential result delays and casting doubt over the election's integrity.

The rule faced significant opposition from Democrats, with Quentin Fulks, spokesperson for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris's campaign, highlighting its potential to undermine democracy. The Georgia Election Board previously approved measures for increased scrutiny over voting discrepancies, spurred by unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election pushed by allies of Republican Donald Trump.

This ruling comes amidst ongoing debates over election integrity in Georgia, a crucial battleground state for upcoming presidential elections. Observers note the timing aligns with the start of early voting, marking a significant milestone in the electoral calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)