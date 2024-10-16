Haryana BJP MLAs Gather to Elect New State Leadership

The Haryana BJP's newly elected MLAs are set to meet on Wednesday at the party office to elect their state legislature party leader. Key figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will serve as central observers during the meeting.

Prominent MLAs like Ram Kumar Gautam, Shruti Choudhary, Anil Vij, and others will participate in this pivotal meeting. During the session, newly appointed Nayab Singh Saini, who succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister, is poised to be named the official CM candidate.

The BJP outperformed the Congress, securing a third consecutive term, with 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)