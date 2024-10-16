Omar Abdullah Prays for Peace at Hazratbal Ahead of Historic Swearing-In

Omar Abdullah, the chief minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, sought blessings at the Hazratbal shrine ahead of his inauguration ceremony, praying for peace and prosperity in the region.

Abdullah made a visit to the shrine, a significant religious site housing a relic of Prophet Mohammad by Dal Lake, where locals greeted him warmly, showering him with toffees.

Additionally, Abdullah honored his family heritage by visiting the gravesites of his grandparents to offer prayers, with his swearing-in ceremony set to follow shortly thereafter, officiated by J-K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)