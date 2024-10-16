Omar Abdullah Prays for Peace at Hazratbal Ahead of Historic Swearing-In
Omar Abdullah, the soon-to-be chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Hazratbal shrine to pray for peace before his oath-taking ceremony. He engaged with locals, prayed at family mausoleums, and is set to be sworn in at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, administered by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah, the chief minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, sought blessings at the Hazratbal shrine ahead of his inauguration ceremony, praying for peace and prosperity in the region.
Abdullah made a visit to the shrine, a significant religious site housing a relic of Prophet Mohammad by Dal Lake, where locals greeted him warmly, showering him with toffees.
Additionally, Abdullah honored his family heritage by visiting the gravesites of his grandparents to offer prayers, with his swearing-in ceremony set to follow shortly thereafter, officiated by J-K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leopard Attack Claims Seventh Victim in Udaipur: Authorities Spring into Action
According to me, MUDA case does not attract provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act: CM Siddaramaiah.
VP Dhankhar Criticizes Event-Managed Iconic Status; Praises Genuine Padma Awards Recipients
Sports News Extravaganza: Major Changes and Events Unfold
Health Minister Extends Tenure of Delhi Resident Doctors to Prevent Disruptions