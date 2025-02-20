Left Menu

Rekha Gupta's Swearing-In: A New Era for Delhi

Delhi welcomes its ninth Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, marking a historic milestone with a shift in political power. Prominent leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, herald this change as a significant achievement for the nation under BJP's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:42 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Ramlila Maidan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the media following his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. Kalyan lauded the historic significance of this political shift in Delhi after 27 years, extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Gupta. 'This is not merely a testament to the NDA's strength but also an endorsement of national growth under the leadership of PM Modi,' he remarked.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed optimism about a transformative era in the national capital. In a statement to ANI, CM Naidu highlighted the anticipated developments in Delhi, suggesting these changes would engender national pride among citizens. 'We are poised to witness significant changes in Delhi, setting the stage for remarkable performance,' stated Naidu, as he emphasized the commencement of a new era of development.

The swearing-in ceremony saw Rekha Gupta assume office as Delhi's ninth Chief Minister, with attendance from several NDA leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and others. Rekha Gupta, becoming the fourth woman to hold the position, succeeded in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections by defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari. With the BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats, the event marks a dramatic turn in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

