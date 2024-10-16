Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as J&K Chief Minister: A New Era Begins

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first elected government since 2019. The Congress did not join the council of ministers due to dissatisfaction over the lack of statehood restoration. Prominent leaders attended the ceremony.

Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a new chapter for the Union territory since Article 370's abrogation in 2019. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy.

This event makes Abdullah the third generation of his family to hold this post, following his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah. He served his first term as chief minister from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state.

Despite the Congress' alliance with the National Conference, they have decided to stay out of the council of ministers, expressing discontent over the lack of restored statehood. Attendance at the oath-taking ceremony was high, including leaders from various political spectrums and Omar Abdullah's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

