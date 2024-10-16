Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as J&K Chief Minister: A New Era Begins
Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first elected government since 2019. The Congress did not join the council of ministers due to dissatisfaction over the lack of statehood restoration. Prominent leaders attended the ceremony.
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a new chapter for the Union territory since Article 370's abrogation in 2019. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy.
This event makes Abdullah the third generation of his family to hold this post, following his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah. He served his first term as chief minister from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state.
Despite the Congress' alliance with the National Conference, they have decided to stay out of the council of ministers, expressing discontent over the lack of restored statehood. Attendance at the oath-taking ceremony was high, including leaders from various political spectrums and Omar Abdullah's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor: A Change Agent in Indian Politics
Cong says it will bring back Article 370 but never says it will bring PoK back, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palwal rally.
JKPC to Contest Independently in Assembly Polls, Advocates for Article 370 Restoration
Historic Voter Turnout Marks First J&K Polls Post-Article 370
High Stakes in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post Article 370 to be Decided