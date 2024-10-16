Jaishankar's Caution on Cross-Border Cooperation at SCO Conclave
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, underlining that trade and connectivity cooperation is hindered by terrorism. He emphasized the need for mutual respect and recognition of territorial integrity to foster genuine partnerships. The meeting was chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
- Country:
- Pakistan
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a pointed message at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, stating that terrorism and extremism impede cross-border cooperation in trade, energy, and connectivity.
Speaking from Islamabad, where the summit was chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaishankar stressed the importance of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and the acknowledgment of territorial integrity for successful collaboration.
Emphasizing trust's crucial role, Jaishankar indicated that SCO member countries could achieve substantial benefits through collective action, cautioning against cherry-picking practices and urging for partnerships built on genuine interests rather than unilateral agendas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- trade
- energy
- connectivity
- terrorism
- extremism
- SCO
- sovereignty
- cooperation
- partnerships
ALSO READ
Escorts Kubota Ltd Reports 2.5% Rise in September Tractor Sales
Jammu and Kashmir Polls Symbolize Triumph of Democracy Over Terrorism
Kerala MVD Goes Fully Digital: Discontinues Printed Driving Licenses and Registration Cards
Newborn's Body Discovered Near Bhelai Kala Village
Organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism are our common challenges: PM Modi after talks with Jamaican PM Holness.