Jaishankar's Caution on Cross-Border Cooperation at SCO Conclave

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a pointed message at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, stating that terrorism and extremism impede cross-border cooperation in trade, energy, and connectivity.

Speaking from Islamabad, where the summit was chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaishankar stressed the importance of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and the acknowledgment of territorial integrity for successful collaboration.

Emphasizing trust's crucial role, Jaishankar indicated that SCO member countries could achieve substantial benefits through collective action, cautioning against cherry-picking practices and urging for partnerships built on genuine interests rather than unilateral agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)