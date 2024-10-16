Left Menu

Jaishankar's Caution on Cross-Border Cooperation at SCO Conclave

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, underlining that trade and connectivity cooperation is hindered by terrorism. He emphasized the need for mutual respect and recognition of territorial integrity to foster genuine partnerships. The meeting was chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:55 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a pointed message at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, stating that terrorism and extremism impede cross-border cooperation in trade, energy, and connectivity.

Speaking from Islamabad, where the summit was chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaishankar stressed the importance of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and the acknowledgment of territorial integrity for successful collaboration.

Emphasizing trust's crucial role, Jaishankar indicated that SCO member countries could achieve substantial benefits through collective action, cautioning against cherry-picking practices and urging for partnerships built on genuine interests rather than unilateral agendas.

