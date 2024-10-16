Engineer Rashid Pledges Support to Omar Abdullah Amid Criticism of Congress
Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid expressed support for J&K CM Omar Abdullah's initiatives benefiting the Union territory. Attending Abdullah's oath ceremony, Rashid criticized Congress, labeling them 'opportunists.' He opposes policies harming public interest and dismisses Congress's internal clashes as reasons for their ministry exclusion.
Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid has thrown his support behind Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, pledging to back initiatives that benefit the people of the Union territory. Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, attended Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony at SKICC, extending his congratulations and best wishes.
In a statement to reporters, Rashid emphasized the importance of addressing the region's larger issues above personal and political differences, expressing hope for collaboration with the Modi government. He clarified, however, that his support would not extend to policies detrimental to public interests.
Rashid criticized the Congress party for what he described as opportunistic and inconsistent behavior, accusing them of having different stances in different regions. He suggested that Congress's exclusion from the ministry stemmed from internal conflicts over ministerial positions rather than genuine policy disagreements.
