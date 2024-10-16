Left Menu

Engineer Rashid Pledges Support to Omar Abdullah Amid Criticism of Congress

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid expressed support for J&K CM Omar Abdullah's initiatives benefiting the Union territory. Attending Abdullah's oath ceremony, Rashid criticized Congress, labeling them 'opportunists.' He opposes policies harming public interest and dismisses Congress's internal clashes as reasons for their ministry exclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:42 IST
Engineer Rashid Pledges Support to Omar Abdullah Amid Criticism of Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid has thrown his support behind Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, pledging to back initiatives that benefit the people of the Union territory. Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, attended Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony at SKICC, extending his congratulations and best wishes.

In a statement to reporters, Rashid emphasized the importance of addressing the region's larger issues above personal and political differences, expressing hope for collaboration with the Modi government. He clarified, however, that his support would not extend to policies detrimental to public interests.

Rashid criticized the Congress party for what he described as opportunistic and inconsistent behavior, accusing them of having different stances in different regions. He suggested that Congress's exclusion from the ministry stemmed from internal conflicts over ministerial positions rather than genuine policy disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024