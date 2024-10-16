Sons of Bihar Set to Define Electoral Battle: Jan Suraaj's Strategic Entry

Jan Suraaj founder, Prashant Kishor, announced on Wednesday that his party's candidates in the upcoming Bihar by-elections will be highly qualified, local individuals with a strong commitment to state improvement. Kishor emphasized the candidacy of 'sons of the soil,' reflecting a deep understanding of the local populace's needs.

In a statement, Kishor questioned whether such candidates had previously been seen in Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections. He assured the public that each candidate in Jan Suraaj would surpass his own capabilities, embodying the local ethos crucial for Bihar's development. Kishor highlighted retired Lt. Gen. Krishna Singh's selection for the Tarari Assembly seat as a testament to those values.

Lt. Gen. Singh expressed his wholehearted commitment to the people of Tarari, stressing the party's clean image and noble objectives. He promised unwavering dedication, driven by the trust reposed in him. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced by-elections in multiple states, including Bihar, on November 13.

By-elections in Bihar will occur in Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj, with votes counted on November 23. Prashant Kishor officially launched the Jan Suraaj Party in Patna on October 2, with the Election Commission recently recognizing the party.

