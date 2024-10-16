New Dawn for Jammu & Kashmir: Expectations Soar with Newly Elected Government

The Congress party conveyed optimism on Wednesday regarding the new government's potential to steer Jammu and Kashmir towards prosperity and progress. Emphasizing inclusive development, the party believes the administration will meet public expectations.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra, alongside CLP leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir, extended congratulations to NC leader Omar Abdullah upon his inauguration as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recognizing the challenges faced during six years of President's rule, Congress leaders expressed confidence in Abdullah's leadership and the newly sworn-in ministers to address the region's genuine concerns and hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)