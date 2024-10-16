Left Menu

Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Migrant Challenges Persist

A migrant boat sank near Gavdos, Greece, resulting in one casualty and two missing. 97 people were rescued amidst ongoing migrant challenges in Europe. Greece remains a primary point for migrants entering the EU. The EU migration pact aims to address these issues by mid-2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

A tragic incident unfolded south of Gavdos, Greece, as a boat carrying 100 migrants capsized, resulting in one confirmed death and two missing persons. Greece's coast guard reported that the vessel sank approximately 40 kilometers from the island on Wednesday.

In a rescue operation, 97 individuals were saved by a passing cargo ship and transported to Heraklion, Crete. The passengers included 50 men from Pakistan, 39 men and two women from Sudan, five men from Bangladesh, and one from Somalia. However, the rescue efforts have yet to account for two missing individuals from Pakistan and Sudan.

This tragedy highlights the ongoing challenges faced by migrants entering the EU via Greece, a popular transit point due to its proximity to Turkey and North Africa. Deputy Migration Minister Sofia Voultepsi emphasized the long-term pressures facing Europe due to conflicts and climate change, underscoring the urgent need for effective EU-wide migration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

