Left Menu

BJP-JD(S) Alliance on Edge: C P Yogeeshwara's Candidacy in Channapatna Bypolls

BJP leader C P Yogeeshwara expressed his intent to run as the joint candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the Channapatna Assembly bypolls. While confident of getting the nomination, uncertainty remains due to potential JD(S) candidacies and internal party decisions. The bypoll is scheduled for November 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:13 IST
BJP-JD(S) Alliance on Edge: C P Yogeeshwara's Candidacy in Channapatna Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

C P Yogeeshwara, a prominent BJP leader, has declared his resolve to be the representative of the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the forthcoming Channapatna Assembly bypolls. Despite his convictions, the final decision remains contingent upon consensus between the alliance leaders and party workers.

Union Minister and JD(S) State President H D Kumaraswamy hinted at mounting pressures to endorse his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, further complicating the ticket issuance scenario. The Channapatna bypoll, necessitated by H D Kumaraswamy's move to the Lok Sabha, is set to take place on November 13 along with Sandur and Shiggaon.

Yogeeshwara, backed by a section of BJP leaders, remains optimistic about his ticket prospects despite the competition. He has a history of representing Channapatna from various political affiliations, illustrating his deep-rooted political presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024