BJP-JD(S) Alliance on Edge: C P Yogeeshwara's Candidacy in Channapatna Bypolls

C P Yogeeshwara, a prominent BJP leader, has declared his resolve to be the representative of the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the forthcoming Channapatna Assembly bypolls. Despite his convictions, the final decision remains contingent upon consensus between the alliance leaders and party workers.

Union Minister and JD(S) State President H D Kumaraswamy hinted at mounting pressures to endorse his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, further complicating the ticket issuance scenario. The Channapatna bypoll, necessitated by H D Kumaraswamy's move to the Lok Sabha, is set to take place on November 13 along with Sandur and Shiggaon.

Yogeeshwara, backed by a section of BJP leaders, remains optimistic about his ticket prospects despite the competition. He has a history of representing Channapatna from various political affiliations, illustrating his deep-rooted political presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)