Left Menu

New Government Revokes Administrative Council Powers in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, the newly elected government has withdrawn several orders that empowered the Administrative Council led by the Lieutenant Governor. The revocation, issued by Sanjeev Verma, aligns with a notification from India's Ministry of Home Affairs and follows the swearing-in of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:04 IST
New Government Revokes Administrative Council Powers in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly elected government in Jammu and Kashmir has swiftly moved to revoke several orders that enhanced the authority of the Administrative Council, which was headed by the Lieutenant Governor. The government's decisive action occurred just hours after the new administration assumed office on Wednesday.

An official statement detailed that the rescinded orders, initially established in 2020, are now null and void. This annulment comes per Notification S.O. 4484(E), which was issued on October 13, 2024, by India's Ministry of Home Affairs. The orders in question were formally withdrawn by Sanjeev Verma, the Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

This development coincides with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his council of ministers taking charge after their swearing-in ceremony earlier the same day. The move marks a significant administrative shift back to a government-led mechanism in the union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024