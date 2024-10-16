New Government Revokes Administrative Council Powers in Jammu and Kashmir

A newly elected government in Jammu and Kashmir has swiftly moved to revoke several orders that enhanced the authority of the Administrative Council, which was headed by the Lieutenant Governor. The government's decisive action occurred just hours after the new administration assumed office on Wednesday.

An official statement detailed that the rescinded orders, initially established in 2020, are now null and void. This annulment comes per Notification S.O. 4484(E), which was issued on October 13, 2024, by India's Ministry of Home Affairs. The orders in question were formally withdrawn by Sanjeev Verma, the Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

This development coincides with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his council of ministers taking charge after their swearing-in ceremony earlier the same day. The move marks a significant administrative shift back to a government-led mechanism in the union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)