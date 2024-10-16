Left Menu

Italy's Surrogacy Ban Raises Controversy and Outcry

Italy's parliament has passed a law making it illegal for couples to pursue surrogacy abroad, a move seen as targeting LGBTQ couples. The legislation, backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party, faces criticism amid Italy's declining birthrate. Activists argue it unduly restricts non-traditional family structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:09 IST
Italy has enacted a controversial law prohibiting couples from engaging in surrogacy outside its borders. This legislative change, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party, is viewed by activists as a direct challenge to same-sex partnerships, who argue it contravenes evolving family dynamics worldwide.

Ratified by the Senate with an 84-58 vote, the law extends a domestic surrogacy ban to international practices, targeting services in countries where surrogacy remains lawful, like the United States and Canada. Violators face severe penalties, including substantial fines and prison terms, a measure rooted in traditional family advocacy.

This legislative move coincides with Italy's demographic challenges, notably a declining birthrate. Critics, including LGBTQ rights advocate Franco Grillini, highlight the law's potential impact on such communities, underscoring the societal and ethical debates surrounding modern family constructs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

