Government Hikes MSP for Rabi Crops, Ensures Profitable Returns for Farmers

The Union Government has announced a significant hike in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Rabi crops, fulfilling its commitment to ensuring profitable returns for farmers. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the new MSPs offer farmers at least 50% profit above production costs, a crucial step toward agricultural sustainability.

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the revised MSPs for the 2025-26 marketing season include Rs 2,425 per quintal for wheat, Rs 1,980 for barley, Rs 5,650 for gram, Rs 6,700 for lentil, Rs 5,950 for rapeseed and mustard, and Rs 5,940 for safflower. These increases reflect substantial gains across various crops compared to previous rates.

The government's measures follow its longstanding promise in the 2018-19 budget to set MSPs at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production. By introducing these enhanced MSPs, the government aims to secure remunerative prices and encourage crop diversification among farmers.

