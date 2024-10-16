Left Menu

Government Hikes MSP for Rabi Crops, Ensures Profitable Returns for Farmers

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a substantial increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Rabi crops, aiming to provide profitable returns to farmers. This move, approved by PM Modi, aligns with the government's promise of at least 50% profit above production costs for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:27 IST
Government Hikes MSP for Rabi Crops, Ensures Profitable Returns for Farmers
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Government has announced a significant hike in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Rabi crops, fulfilling its commitment to ensuring profitable returns for farmers. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the new MSPs offer farmers at least 50% profit above production costs, a crucial step toward agricultural sustainability.

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the revised MSPs for the 2025-26 marketing season include Rs 2,425 per quintal for wheat, Rs 1,980 for barley, Rs 5,650 for gram, Rs 6,700 for lentil, Rs 5,950 for rapeseed and mustard, and Rs 5,940 for safflower. These increases reflect substantial gains across various crops compared to previous rates.

The government's measures follow its longstanding promise in the 2018-19 budget to set MSPs at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production. By introducing these enhanced MSPs, the government aims to secure remunerative prices and encourage crop diversification among farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

