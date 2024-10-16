Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sparks Controversy with Remarks Against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh criticized Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for contesting from Wayanad, leading to anger from Congress. His post on X was perceived as an attack, sparking a backlash. The incident involved vandalism on Singh's property, reflecting ongoing political tensions.

Updated: 16-10-2024 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, once a Congress member and now a BJP MLC, faced backlash after disparaging Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for choosing to contest elections from Wayanad. The remarks, made via a social media post, were seen as a slight against Vadra, utilizing the hashtag 'WayanadLoksabhabyeelection'.

Congress leaders, incensed by Singh's comments, responded strongly. Uttar Pradesh's Congress president Ajay Rai criticized Singh's language, highlighting the challenges women face in politics due to derogatory remarks. In protest, Congress leader Anil Yadav defaced Singh's nameplate at his official bungalow, labeling him a 'chor' (thief).

The incident underscored ongoing political tensions between the BJP and Congress, with no police complaints filed. Singh continued his criticism of the Gandhi family, questioning their political credibility and past electoral support from other parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

