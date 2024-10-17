Left Menu

Jimmy Carter Votes from Hospice, Aiming for Kamala Harris

Former President Jimmy Carter participated in the 2024 election by casting his ballot from hospice care. Despite marking his 100th birthday recently, he remains politically engaged, particularly in supporting Kamala Harris. Georgia's voting rules ensure his vote counts regardless of his status on Election Day.

In a remarkable display of dedication to civic duty, former President Jimmy Carter cast his vote in the 2024 election from hospice. Carter, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, voted by mail, confirmed the Carter Center.

His son, Chip Carter, revealed that his father has been keenly following the election. 'He's plugged in,' Chip stated. 'When I asked him months ago if reaching 100 was his goal, he replied, No, I'm focused on voting for Kamala Harris.'

The state of Georgia has seen an unprecedented surge in voter turnout since early voting commenced. Carter's vote remains valid even if he doesn't see Election Day, as per Georgia's voting rules, highlighting an increasingly relevant issue across the states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

