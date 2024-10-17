Left Menu

Hungary's GDP Growth Nears Standstill

Hungary's economy is expected to experience nearly zero GDP growth in the third quarter, according to Economy Minister Marton Nagy. Despite inflation no longer being a primary concern, the central bank remains focused on inflation worries, contributing to slower economic performance than anticipated.

  • Hungary

Hungary's GDP is projected to experience growth rates "very close to zero" during the third quarter, falling short of market expectations, announced Economy Minister Marton Nagy on Thursday.

While inflation is reportedly not a pressing issue anymore, Nagy indicated that the central bank seems preoccupied with inflation-related matters.

This ongoing concern from the central bank seemingly hinders more dynamic economic growth than what analysts have forecasted for the country.

